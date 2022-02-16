CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people killed in a Caryville house fire earlier this week have been identified as the Rucker family.

The fire happened Wednesday morning at a residence on Spruce Lane at Park Road in Campbell County, according to Caryville Fire Department officials. The fire reportedly occurred at the single-wide mobile home just after 5 a.m.

Michael Rucker, 55; Brenda Rucker, 53; and Caroline Rucker, 89, were all killed in the fire, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Caryville Fire Chief Eddie Hatmaker said the fire also destroyed the family’s car.

  • Photo: WLAF
  • Photo: Caryville F.D.

Jacksboro and LaFollette fire departments responded to the scene along with Campbell County EMS.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting local officials with the fire investigation.