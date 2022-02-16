CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people killed in a Caryville house fire earlier this week have been identified as the Rucker family.

The fire happened Wednesday morning at a residence on Spruce Lane at Park Road in Campbell County, according to Caryville Fire Department officials. The fire reportedly occurred at the single-wide mobile home just after 5 a.m.

Michael Rucker, 55; Brenda Rucker, 53; and Caroline Rucker, 89, were all killed in the fire, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Caryville Fire Chief Eddie Hatmaker said the fire also destroyed the family’s car.

Photo: WLAF

Photo: Caryville F.D.

Jacksboro and LaFollette fire departments responded to the scene along with Campbell County EMS.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting local officials with the fire investigation.