Highway patrol identifies victims after train hits car in McMinn County Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CALHOUN, Tenn. (WATE) - Three people have died in a crash involving a train and a car Thursday evening in McMinn County.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says three people died in the crash off Highway 11 just north of Calhoun. Troopers say around 5:25 p.m., a Norfolk Southern train with three engines and 40 cars was going northbound when a 2009 Ford Focus tried to cross the tracks. The train hit the car, killing all three people inside.

Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the victims as Wendy Humphreys, 45, of Chattanooga, Johnny Ashworth, 46, of Chattanooga, and Jasmine Ashworth, 17, of Calhoun, Georgia.

THP says the car slid off the tracks and into the grass, landing on its top. All of the victims had to be cut from the vehicle.

The car was crossing the tracks on a private road where there are no lights or crossing arms.

Norfolk Southern, THP and McMinn County Fire were on the scene late Thursday night investigating.