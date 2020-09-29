3 face charges following contraband investigation at Morgan County Correctional Complex

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A yearlong investigation into contraband, official misconduct and assault at the Morgan County Correctional Complex has led to the arrest of three people.

The Tennessee Department of Correction’s Office of Investigations & Conduct indicted three people on charges.

• Bianca Tucker – two counts of contraband in a penal facility; one count each of possession

of schedule II, schedule IV and schedule VI drugs.

• Susan Deering – introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

• Estil Privett – two counts of official misconduct, two counts of assault with bodily injury.

It is the second time in four months that an arrest has been made in relation to contraband at the Morgan County Correctional Complex.

“This operation is a perfect example of our Department’s efforts to enhance public safety in

Tennessee,” Commissioner Tony Parker said. “We will continue to work with our judicial

partners to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone who threatens the safety and

security of our prisons.”

Special agents are still investigating leads regarding four more individuals and nine of the suspects are currently incarcerated.