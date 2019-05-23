3 indicted in 2017 Morristown murder
Three people have been indicted by a grand jury in the 2017 murder of a Morristown man.
Nicholas Roberts, Heather Stringfield and Michael Ratliff are each charged with first degree felony murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and attempted especially aggravated robbery in the death of Antonio Dewayne Yarbrough.
Police believe Stringfield waited outside Yarbrough's home on October 6, 2017, in a vehicle while the two men broke into the home, robbed Yarbrough and shot him in the thigh. He was taken to UT Medical Center, where he later died.
Investigators believe the suspects went looking for the victim before shooting him and dragging him out of the home and into the yard beating him. The suspects then fled the scene.
Officers said at the time that they believed this could be related to illegal drug activity. A search of the property where Ratliff was arrested turned up weapons and 89 grams of suspected narcotics.
