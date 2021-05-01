3 people rescued by other boaters after incident at TVA John Sevier Dam

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hawkins County Rescue Squad was on the scene of a water rescue where three people who fell in the water due to an incident were rescued by other boaters at TVA John Sevier Dam in Rogersville.

Those individuals were brought to shore by boaters who reportedly witnessed the incident and they’re being evaluated by EMS.

“Our agency is being assisted by Hawkins County EMS, Church Hill Rescue Squad, Hawkins County EMA, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Hawkins County E-911, Persia Volunteer Fire Department, Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department, and TWRA.” HCRS

This is a developing story.