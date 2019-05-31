3 starving horses rescued from Hawkins County farm Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (photo: Hooves & Feathers) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (photo: Hooves & Feathers) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (photo: Hooves & Feathers) [ + - ]

(WATE) - Three horses from Hawkins County are on their way to recovery after spending a couple of days at the University of Tennessee Veterinarian School.

Hooves & Feathers Farm Animal Humane Society says they received a call from the Hawkins County Sheriff's Department saying there were three horses in need of immediate help because they were extremely malnourished.

A total of four horses were found on the property, but one was already deceased.

Hooves & Feathers immediately took the horses to UT's vet school to have them checked out and they are now headed back to the rescue.

Executive Director Stephanie Solomon says it will take several months to get the horses back to good health.

They are asking anyone who wants to donate to help the horses recover to visit their website.