3 starving horses rescued from Hawkins County farm
(WATE) - Three horses from Hawkins County are on their way to recovery after spending a couple of days at the University of Tennessee Veterinarian School.
Hooves & Feathers Farm Animal Humane Society says they received a call from the Hawkins County Sheriff's Department saying there were three horses in need of immediate help because they were extremely malnourished.
A total of four horses were found on the property, but one was already deceased.
Hooves & Feathers immediately took the horses to UT's vet school to have them checked out and they are now headed back to the rescue.
Executive Director Stephanie Solomon says it will take several months to get the horses back to good health.
They are asking anyone who wants to donate to help the horses recover to visit their website.
Local News
-
- Secret City Festival celebrates Oak Ridge
- SEC to allow alcohol sales at college sporting events
- Kentucky man dies from injuries sustained in mining accident
- Lady Vols add junior-college post player Jaiden McCoy
- Nine arrested in Oliver Springs drug bust
- 3 starving horses rescued from Hawkins County farm
- Domino's delivery car stolen in Greeneville
National News
-
- Firing of weapon by Marine on border under investigation
- Ex-Roger Stone aide testifies on WikiLeaks before grand jury
- Chicago mayor: Letter being sent to ask alderman to resign
- D-Day ceremony spotlights Trump's complicated military ties
- Census citizenship question could transform state elections
- 30 dead deer found at Utah landfill starved, died of disease
- Judge's order means Missouri clinic can keep doing abortions