KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 3-year-old was airlifted Friday to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening after a wreck on Interstate 75 in Campbell County.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Shane Preston, 23, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, was attempting to change lanes around noon near Mile Marker 147 between Jellico and Caryville. Preston veered back into the left lane in a 2003 Toyota Camry and struck Jefferey Allen Kersey, 62, of Cincinnati, in a 2020 Toyota Highlander.

Preston lost control of the Camry and it left the roadway and rolled over before coming to a stop on the left side of the roadway. The report states the 3-year-old injured in the crash was not restrained properly. A second passenger was not injured in the crash.

Preston faces charges including violation of the seat belt law, failure to exercise due care, child restraint device and driving on roadways laned for traffic. Kersey was not charged.