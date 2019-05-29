3 young men plead guilty to UT vandalism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The three UT students who flooded the dorm Clement Hall in December 2018 all pled guilty to misdemeanor vandalism in exchange for judicial diversion.

This means following their probationary periods, the crime will be expunged from their records and none of them will serve any jail time.

The young men – Thomas Harvey Bellet, Aaron Edward Griesmer and John Robert Reed, appeared in court on Monday, May 20, where they pled guilty to the lesser charges.

In December, the students told investigators they were punching ceiling tiles in the hallway outside their suite when the pipes burst. A police report says water flowed for around 20 minutes at around 100 gallons per minute. The three were suitemates on the seventh floor of Clement Hall.

According to Assistant District Attorney Sean F. McDermott, the defendants pled guilty to vandalism and received a sentence of eleven months and twenty-nine days on judicial diversion.

McDermott also saying that restitution was paid in full, and each defendant must complete fifty-six hours of community service.