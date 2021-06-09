300-unit luxury apartment development breaking ground in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — A new housing project is set to break ground.

Developers says Vital at Springbrook Farm will feature 300 luxury apartment units at the corner of Tesla and Centennial boulevards. Each unit will feature an open floor plan with balconies, luxury finishes and all of the latest amenities.

There will be a mix of studio apartments, one-bedroom units and two-bedroom units. The apartment complex will break ground later this year and it’s expected to be completed by the end of 2022 or January 2023.