$30,000 awarded to 40 teachers across 9 East Tenn. counties for STEM Projects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UCOR has awarded mini-grants, totaling $30,000 for STEM education activities in nine East Tennessee counties.

These grants are meant to help teachers heighten students’ awareness and interest in science, technology, education, and math. Since 2021, UCOR has awarded close to $230,000 in mini-grants to local schools.

This year, grants were awarded for 40 projects. In March, UCOR accepted applications from teachers then a team of UCOR professionals reviewed the anonymous submissions before making grant awards.

(Photo via UCOR) Oneida Owl Pellet Investigation “I want to get my students interested in STEM at an early age and to learn how to design, build, test, and improve their designs. […] This building, testing, and design modifying will take place through teamwork, a skill I feel is very valuable for success in the real world.” Award recipient Donna Tompkins

Tompkins is a 4th-grade science teacher at Oneida Elementary School and also has an after-school STEM club for 4th and 5th-grade students. In her “May the Force be With You” project, her students will build and modify sail cars for the best speed and distance by experimenting with different types of sails and wheels.

Saran Maness, a special education teacher at Horace Maynard Middle School, said that the mini-grant will help her achieve her goal to provide her 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade students access to STEM materials that fit their needs and abilities. “My goal is to get them interested in new opportunities, focus on teamwork, and experience open-ended exploration,” she said. “Our STEM for ALL program will create the space with the appropriate materials to allow everyone to explore STEM and open their eyes to future endeavors.” (Photo via UCOR) First Robotics League at Jefferson Middle School

“Our STEM mini-grants program supports one of our primary community commitment focus areas, which is education and workforce development. This program spans the East Tennessee region and is an important way we support the communities in which we live and work, where the majority of our employee’s children and grandchildren grow up.” UCOR President and CEO Ken Rueter said

UCOR, an Amentum-led partnership with Jacobs, is the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management’s lead environmental cleanup partner. Learn more about the company at UCOR.com.

Here is a complete list of winners by county:

Anderson County

Ligia Boundy, Clinton Middle School, Math Learning with IXL

Sue Byrd, with Sally Suttle, Grand Oaks Elementary School, No Child Left Inside

Blount County

Mark Anderson, Porter Elementary School, Panther STEM Lab

Jeff Coggin, with MSgt. Rob Davis, Heritage High School, AFJROTC Model Rocketry

Joel Jackson, with Misti Heath, Montvale Elementary School, Building Our Understanding of Forces and Motion

Renee Powell, Lanier Elementary School, Elementary Coding and Robotics, Break the Cycle

Shane Rewis, Heritage High School, Vernier Products

Cassie Williams, Porter Elementary School, STEM: Launching Student Leaders

Campbell County

Angie Baird, White Oak Elementary School, Full “STEAM” AHEAD

Tiffany Logsdon, Wynn Habersham Elementary, Classroom Environment – Fostering Creativity and Collaboration

Knox County

Jami Aylor, Bearden High School, The Functions of Management with Legos

Timothy Cathcart, Bearden High School, Smart Home System

Timothy Cathcart, with student Kevin Bridges, Bearden High School, Battery Backups

Fran Julien, Stanford Eisenberg Knoxville Jewish Day School, The Science Behind a Coffee Shop

Katie Lusk, Stanford Eisenberg Knoxville Jewish Day School, Kindergarten Kreates – Makerspace

Miriam Esther Wilhelm, Stanford Eisenberg Knoxville Jewish Day School, STEAM Out Hunger

Loudon County

Stefanie Crawford, North Middle School, The Physics of Archery

Maryville City Schools

Andrew Hebert, Maryville Junior High School, VEX V5

Morgan County

Margie Branstetter, Petros Joyner School, Float It, Sink It!

Molly Carroll, with Kim Neskaug and Dr. Rachael Rudnitzki Peery, Central Elementary School, Adventures in Coding

Kelli Harvey, with Melissa Poland, Petros Joyner Elementary School, Gardening 101

Lisa Hooks, Central Middle School, Closing the Gap

Amy Jones, Sunbright Middle School, Engineering with STEM

Erin Miller, Oakdale School, BioBlitz

Susanne Pemberton, Coalfield School, Ozobots to Develop Computational Thinking

Melissa Poland, Petros Joyner School, Let’s Put Our Learning in Motion!

Oak Ridge City School

Lisa Buckner, Linden Elementary School, Forging Ahead with Making and a Glowforge

Oneida Special School District

Donna Tompkins, Oneida Elementary School, May the Force Be with You

Gretchen Stephens, Oneida Middle School, Green & Clean

Roane County

Pete Goepfert, Midtown Education Center, RCS Solar Racers

Taylor Griffith, Bowers Elementary School, Building Success

Katie McKee, with Kevin Clinton, Midway Middle School, Problem Solving and Persistence – Coding with Cubelets

Amy Haney, Oliver Springs High School, Micro: Bit Robotics

April Plemons, Calvary Baptist School, Biology Science Fair

Sarah Rose, Kingston Elementary School, Collaborative Technology Center

Scott County

Michelle Massengale, with Anita Harness, Fairview Elementary School, Growing Young Einsteins

Joy Perry, Huntsville Middle School, 5 For 5

Union County