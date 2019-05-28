31 indicted in Jefferson City drug bust
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) - Thirty-one people have been indicted by a grand jury in Jefferson County after a huge undercover drug operation.
The following people were indicted for the sale and delivery of various types of drugs, according to the Jefferson City Police Department:
- William Carrol Beeler, 19, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine
- Jason Isaiah Harrod, 32, Kingsport- (2) counts of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine
- Lynn Darrell Lee, 31, Strawberry Plains- (1) count of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine, and (1) count of sell and delivery of a counterfeit controlled substance
- Jeffrey Neal Huskey, 33, New Market- (1) count of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine and (1) count of sell and delivery of Buprenorphine (Suboxone)
- Andy Eugene Warren, 37, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine in a drug free zone, and (1) count of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine
- Jessica Dawn Hinchey, 30, Jefferson City- (1) count of sell and delivery of Drug Paraphernalia
- William Lyndon Brown, 53, Jefferson City- (1) count of sell and delivery of Drug Paraphernalia
- Billy Ray Guinn, 47, Jefferson City- (1) count of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine in a drug free zone, (1) count of sell and delivery of Buprenorphine (Suboxone) in a drug free zone, and (1) count of sell and delivery of Heroin in a drug free zone
- Brandon Shane Patterson, 25, Morristown- (1) count of sell and deliver of Methamphetamine, and (1) count of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine in a drug free zone
- Robert Lee Jones, 36, Kodak- (1) count of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine in a drug free zone and (1) count of sell and delivery of Buprenorphine (Suboxone) in a drug free zone
- Gary Lee Raney, 36, Jefferson City- (1) count of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine and (2) counts of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine in a drug free zone
- Dorothy Marie Hutson, 31, Morristown- (1) count of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine in a drug free zone, (1) count of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine, and (1) count of sell and delivery of Buprenorphine (Suboxone). Upon being arrested, Hutson was also charged with (1) count of possession with intent to sell Methamphetamine, (1) count of possession with intent to sell Buprenorphine (Suboxone), (1) count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and (1) count of introduction of contraband into a penal facility.
- Zachary Isaiac Wheeler, 29, Sevierville- (2) counts of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine and (1) count of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine in a drug free zone
- Tesla Melinda Chilton, 27, Knoxville- (2) counts of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine and (1) count of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine in a drug free zone
- Mary Beth Ramsey, 39, White Pine- (2) counts of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine
- Robert Shannon Thomas, 20, Newport- (2) counts of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine
- Kristen Ellen Dalton, 24, Benton, TN (Formerly of Morristown)- (1) count of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine
- Samir Joseph Awais, 28, Washburn – (2) counts of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine
- Giniffer Annette Stoffer, 38, Knoxville- (2) counts of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine, (1) count of sale and delivery of Heroin, and (1) count of sell and delivery of Fentanyl
- Jeremy John Cline, 47, Dandridge- (1) count of sell and delivery of Oxymorphone (Opana) and (1) count of sell and delivery of Heroin
- William Travis Strickland, 29, Newport- (2) counts of sell and delivery of Oxymorphone (Opana)
- Conner Anisa Dickson, 22, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of Adderall in a school zone (Carson Newman College Campus)
- Robert Michael Neff, 34, Gate City, VA (Formerly of Strawberry Plains)- (2) counts of sell and delivery of Buprenorphine (Suboxone)
- Courtney Nicole Day, 34, Gate City ,VA (Formerly of Strawberry Plains)- (2) counts of sell and delivery of Buprenorphine (Suboxone)
- Jennifer Mae Justice, 39, Mascot- (1) count of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine and (1) count of sale and delivery of a counterfeit controlled substance
- Rodney Wayne Munyan, 50, Sevierville- (2) counts of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine
- Kenneth Brown, 48, Jefferson City- (1) count of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine. Upon being arrested Brown was also charged with felony possession of Methamphetamine, simple possession of Marijuana, possession of Drug Paraphernalia, resisting arrest, possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the course of a dangerous felony.
- Ricky Lynn Roderick, 46, Dandridge- (2) counts of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine.
- Ephraim James Nielsen, 27, Sevierville- (2) counts of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine in a drug free zone and (1) count of sell and delivery of Methamphetamine
- Brian Wayne Holmes, 37, of North Port, AL- (2) counts sell and delivery of Schedule III controlled substance
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- KPD: Assistance needed for locating missing 78-year-old woman
- Prescribed burn in Monroe County causes concern for smoke near Gatlinburg
- Black bear: Uninvited next door neighbor at cabin in Wears Valley
- With warmer weather, troopers stress motorcycles, cars safely share the road
- Anderson County Rescue Squad responds to Windrock Park often, chief says
- Body discovered by hikers identified by officials
- Adventure Action Park opens Wednesday in Knoxville
National News
-
- Tornadoes strafe Kansas City area in latest spasm of storms
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Supreme Court signals more openness to state abortion rules
- 2020 preview? Feud between Trump and Biden flares up
- 1 dead, 130 injured as twisters rip through Ohio and Indiana
- 2020 candidate Kamala Harris targets state abortion bans
- The Latest: Storm thrashes NJ, NYC tornado warning expires