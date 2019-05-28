31 indicted in Jefferson City drug bust Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE) [ + - ] Video

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) - Thirty-one people have been indicted by a grand jury in Jefferson County after a huge undercover drug operation.

The following people were indicted for the sale and delivery of various types of drugs, according to the Jefferson City Police Department: