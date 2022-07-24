SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Veterans Parkway near McCarter Road Saturday, July 23, during a police chase in Sevier County.

Zachary Gorman, 32, was traveling north on Veterans Parkway while being chased by Sevier County police, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The pursuit happened around 7:08 p.m.

THP said that Gorman ran a red light and hit a car who was making a left turn south of Veterans Parkway.

After hitting the car, he was thrown off of the motorcycle, and rolled underneath another car.

Gorman died at the scene.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.