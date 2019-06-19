34 arrested in Sevier County drug roundup

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thirty-four people have been arrested so far after a six-month undercover drug operation in Sevier County.

The operation was conducted by the Sevier County Street Crimes Unit, which consists of agents from all law enforcement agencies in the county.

Officers gathered in the early morning hours on Tuesday and began arrested those indicted by a grand jury last week for sale and delivery of various drugs including heroin and methamphetamine.

As of Wednesday morning, 34 of the 51 indicted had been arrested. Officers are still seeking out the others.

Several other people were arrested on unrelated charges and outstanding warrants.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.