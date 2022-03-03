KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol Nation fans around the country have come together to raise over $350,000 in less than 24 hours after the family home of Tennessee men’s basketball player Zakai Zeigler burned down.

Charmane Zeigler, the mother of the freshman point guard, and Zakai’s four-year-old nephew Nori were displaced after their family residence in Queens, New York burned down on Feb. 26 along with all their belongings.

On March 2, Tennessee Basketball released a Fire Relief and Recovery fundraiser just after 3 p.m. to provide support to the Zeigler family. Roughly 30 minutes after its release, the goal of $50,000 was met.

Just over 20 hours later, over 5,000 donors had raised nearly $350,000.

“We have been absolutely blown away by the outpouring of support and generosity! Any contributions above and beyond our final losses/expenses will be donated to charity. Thank you to everyone who has given.” Zakai Zeigler

The GoFundMe listing states the East Tennessee community has embraced Zakai so emphatically that his mother is exploring opportunities to relocate to Knoxville so the family can spend more time together and Zakai can assist in the care of Nori.

In the short term, funds will be used to fill immediate needs such as temporary housing, clothing, airfare and vital accessibility equipment for Nori such as a wheelchair and splints. A UT Athletics spokesperson said Zakai and his mother are evaluating different charities to donate excess funds to but no determinations have been made.

While many donors remain anonymous, the fundraiser garnered contributions from some notable names. University of Tennessee, Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman donated $1,000, as did sports radio and tv personality Clay Travis. Spyre Sports Group, a Knoxville-based sports marketing and media agency that works with Tennessee athletes, is also listed as a $1,000 donor.

The universal support of the Zeiglers is the latest example of Tennessee fans coming together for a good cause. After the University of Tennessee was fined $250,000 and 18 people were arrested for fan behavior at a football game last year, a campaign to turn the negative into a positive raised more than $90,000 to support the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

The 19-year-old Zeigler has quickly become a favorite amongst Vol fans. He ranks fourth in total minutes played among Tennessee players this season and third in total scoring. His 52 steals are second only to fellow freshman standout Kennedy Chandler for the most on the team.