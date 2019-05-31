38 Special concert at Secret City canceled due to weather

UPDATE: The 38 Special concert scheduled for Saturday night has been canceled due to the weather.

Oak Ridge has played an important role in American history and has been the site of major developments in science and technology. The annual Secret City Festival celebrates the region and everything it has to offer.

Musical headliners this year include iconic rock bands Loverboy performing on Friday, June 7 and 38 Special on Saturday, June 8. Tickets for both of these concerts are available online.

Festival-goers with an appreciation for history will enjoy free admission at the new American Museum of Science and Energy (AMSE) both Friday and Saturday, tours of Y-12’s New Hope Center, special exhibits at the Oak Ridge History Museum, appearances of Manhattan Project National Historical Park – Oak Ridge site rangers, and Oak Ridge Public Library speakers presenting “From the 40’s to the Future,” a look at Oak Ridge’s world-changing history.

Those with a fondness for science and innovation can visit the new and improved Technology Village, experience the ORNL Traveling Science Fair with STEM activities for kids, and check out the 2nd Annual Secret City Invitational FIRST Robotics Competition.

Attendees with a creative eye can stop by the Oak Ridge Civic Center for the Juried Arts Show by Tennessee Creates. Filled with original artwork, these recognized artists and artisans will have paintings, ceramics, jewelry, and so much more on display and available for purchase. There will also be numerous craft and food vendors throughout the festival.

Parents and children can swing by the Pavilion Stage for various performances and visit the Just for Kids! space with water slides, inflatables, the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo and dig up dinosaur bones at the Dino Dig.