4 abducted children believed to be traveling to Florida with armed, dangerous man

LIMA, OH (WFLA) - Four abducted children are believed to be headed to Florida with an armed and dangerous man.

Police in Lima, Ohio say the four children, ages 8 to 12, were abducted by their mother, who does not have custodial rights.

Detectives say Marianne L. Merrit, 40, and her four children are with Charles Perkins, 39, who has been abusive toward children and is armed and dangerous.

Warrants have been issued for Perkins' arrest.

The abducted children could be traveling in a dark blue, 2000 Chrysler Voyager that has a white passenger door and Ohio license plate FMQ3175.

Lima police released the following descriptions of the children:

Damara Croley: 13 years old. 5'3" tall. 180 pounds. Brown hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing a red OSU shirt and Spiderman web pants.

Benjamine Karl-Leland Croley: 12 years old. 5'1" tall. 120 pounds. Blond hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing yellow smiley emoji pants.

Patience Wilson: 9 years old. 4'5" tall. 80 pounds. Blonde hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing a white top with dark blue or black leggings.

Damien Wilson: 8 years old. 4'5" tall. 111 pounds. Blond hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing a blue shirt and red / black shorts.

If you see them, call 911.