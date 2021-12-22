GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Girl Scout cadettes from Troop No. 20648 recently completed a mural and garden, as part of their Silver Award Project. The Mural and garden can be found at the Gatlinburg Community Center.

Kylie Patterson, Kylie Weaver, Jamie Cogdill and Ella Evans decided to create the mural and garden as a part of their Silver Award, which is one of the highest-ranking Girl Scout Honors available to young girls in grades six through eight.

The garden was planted in May 2021 and the mural was completed in December 2021. The mural includes a depiction of a host of butterflies flying out of a person’s ​hand. Also included is a quote from author Sabrina Newby: “’ Don’t be afraid. Change is such a beautiful thing,’ said the Butterfly.”

​“We want to thank the local Girl Scouts for their hard work and dedication to make this garden and mural a wonderful addition to the grounds of the Gatlinburg Community Center,” Gatlinburg Parks and Recreation Director Laurence Evans said. “The girls spent many hours to make this area a beautiful place to relax and an area to provide these insects with pollen.”

Four Girl Scout cadettes in front of their completed mural within a butterfly garden they created at the Gatlinburg Community Center.

Girl scouts from Gatlinburg painting a mural in a butterfly garden at the Gatlinburg Community Center.

A Gatlinburg Girl Scout cadette paints a butterfly on a mural for her Silver Award.

Kylie Patterson, Kylie Weaver, Jamie Cogdill and Ella Evans standing in front of the mural they created as a part of their Silver Award.

The garden is meant to attract butterflies, bees and other pollinators. Home Depot donated plant material for the Project and the Gatlinburg Garden Club donated the paint for the mural while the City of Gatlinburg provided a space to conduct the project at the Community Center.