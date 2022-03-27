KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Morristown.

According to the Morristown Police Department, a Toyota Tacoma ran a red light on 25E at Progress Parkway, hitting a Chevy Colorado around early Sunday morning.

The Toyota veered left after impact and came to rest on its side in the median in front of Weigles, while the Chevy came to rest in the center of the northbound lanes. MPD said three people in the Toyota and one man in the Chevy were trapped due to the crash.

To assist in the rescue effort, three Lifestars from Knoxville and one Medflight from Johnson City responded. After extrication, two people from the Toyota were flown to UT Medical Center, and another from the Toyota was taken by ground. The man from the Chevy was transported to Johnson City by helicopter.

