KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — March is a busy month for the city of Knoxville. Many events will have roads closed throughout the city. Here is a list of the updated closures this month:

Saturday, March 5 – Mardi Growl Pet parade

Willow Avenue between Patton and S. Central streets will close starting at 7 a.m. The parade begins at 10:45 a.m. on Willow Avenue in the Old City and continues northbound on S. Central Street. The parade will turn left on W. Jackson Avenue and continue to World’s Fair Park Drive.

Roads along the route will be closed to traffic from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and no on-street parking along the route from 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 – Knox St. Patrick’s Day

Groups will set up at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium, closing eastbound lanes of Howard Baker Jr. Avenue between Hill Avenue and Hall of Fame Drive between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The parade will proceed west to Gay Street, turns north onto Gay Street and continues to the intersection of W. Jackson Avenue, where the parade will turn into the Old City and end under the viaduct at E. Jackson and Willow avenues. All roads along these routes will be closed from 12- 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 – Big Ears Festival Parade and Street Fair

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. at E. Jackson and Willow avenues in the Old City. The route will follow Willow to N. Central Street, Central to W. Jackson, Jackson to N. Gay Street, Gay to Depot and end at the Mill and Mine on Depot at Ogden Street, where a street party will be held 4 – 8 p.m. Roads along the parade route will be closed 12 – 3 p.m. Depot Avenue will be closed 12 – 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 27 – Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

Clinch Avenue between Henley Street and World’s Fair Park Drive and World’s Fair Park Drive between Clinch and Grand avenues will be closed most of the weekend.

During the races, Knoxville Police will enforce temporary rolling closures along the route, protecting race participants and bystanders, while allowing traffic to cross the race route during breaks between runners. Find turn-by-turn course directions at https://knoxvillemarathon.com/course-maps.