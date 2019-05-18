3 nabbed in undercover prostitution sting in Knoxville

Three people were arrested Thursday night following an undercover prostitution sting by the Knoxville Police Department.

The prostitution sting happened in several intersections around Knoxville.

All three people arrested made deals with undercover officers to exchange money for sex.

The following individuals were arrested as part of the sting operation:

John Edward Adamson Jr. was arrested and charged with prostitution.

John Edward Adamson, Jr. (Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Dorothy Ann Maples was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and prostitution. A mugshot was not available.

James Edward Ogle was arrested and charged with prostitution. A mugshot was not available.