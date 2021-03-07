4 people arrested following ‘Operation Heroin Highway’ in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A three-month undercover drug operation recently netted four arrests, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from the office’s Facebook page, “Operation Heroin Highway” was conducted by deputies, along with the White Pine Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The release stated authorities arrested four people while executing search warrants at two different locations on Friday, March 5, in the county.

The four arrested were William Orren III, Ronald Dalton, Randell Shrader and Morgan Ayers.







The investigation revealed the people were not only dealing heroin, but also supplying other drug dealers, according to the release.

JCSO said deputies recovered 11.2 grams of heroin, firearms and cash from both locations.