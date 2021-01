KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department worked a house fire Wednesday night in East Knoxville.

Just after 7 p.m., KFD crews responded to the 1700 block of Henrietta Avenue to find flames coming from two vehicles that were under and near the home’s carport.

The flames spread to the living quarters of the home.

The residents were able to make it out of the home and called 911 to report the fire.

The fire is under investigation.