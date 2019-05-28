4 unoccupied campers burn at Walland RV resort
WALLAND, Tenn. (WATE) - Blount County fire units responded Monday evening to a report of multiple fires at a RV resort, finding a handful of campers and/or motor homes aflame.
According to Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan, 8 fire trucks and 1 brush truck responded to the scene of what appeared to be 4 campers and/or motor homes on fire at the Whispering River RV Resort.
McClanahan also saying, "campers and/or motor homes that were put away in storage" were on fire, and fire fighters also heard explosions, "probably from the propane tanks."
"There are no injuries at this time, thank the Lord," McClanahan said.
Crews were able to get the fires under control along with a brush fire that they were able to tackle as well.
"They were burning quite heavily, and multiple explosions were told to us and confirmed when we got on-scene... the explosions probably came from the OP tanks on board each of them, so it was a pretty scary operation for a little while," McClanahan said. "All the (campers) were unoccupied, thank the good Lord nobody was in there and none of our guys got hurt."
The cause of the fire was unknown at the time WATE 6 On Your Side spoke with Chief McClanahan, who said the Blount County Sheriff's Office and resort's insurance company would be investigating.
