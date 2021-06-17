$4,000 reward offered for whereabouts of missing Campbell County man

CAMPBELL COUNTY — The reward for a missing Campbell County man has risen to $4,000.

It’s been more than two years since Adam Baird was reported missing. On Tuesday, his family offered a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to where he is or where his remains are. The sheriff’s office says a member of the community has now doubled that reward to $4,000.

Anyone who would like to report where Adam Baird is can leave a message on the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 423-566-3784. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

