KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville City Council will vote on a resolution Tuesday to accept a $40,000 donation for the purpose of conducting a “climate assessment” of the city’s police department.

The $40,250 donation from the East Tennessee Foundation would be used to hire consulting firm 21CP Solutions to conduct a climate assessment of the Knoxville Police Department.

21CP Solutions, which helps cities and communities implement public safety reforms like increased transparency, would interview and survey KPD officers and non-sworn employees about what they think of the climate within the department to help incoming Police Chief Paul Noel understand the agency’s most pressing needs.

Following the climate assessment, 21CP Solutions will advise Chief Noel as he appoints three deputy chiefs during the preliminary months of his appointment. The firm will also assist with strategic planning based on recommendations resulting from the climate assessment and department assessment.

The Knoxville City Council will vote Tuesday to accept the donation and express appreciation to the East Tennessee Foundation.

The project, including the climate assessment, consultation, department assessment and strategic planning, is estimated to take 10-12 months and cost roughly $300,000.

The East Tennessee Foundation is a public, nonprofit charity and community foundation which serves 25 East Tennessee counties. ETF operates hundreds of charitable funds and supporting foundations that award millions of dollars in community grants and scholarships in East Tennessee and across the country.

Incoming KPD Chief Noel, who most recently served as the Deputy Superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department, will be sworn in as Knoxville Police Chief on June 13. He will replace the retiring Eve Thomas who has served in the role since 2018.