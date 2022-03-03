KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It may take a while for Interstate 40 travelers to get by a wreck Thursday evening. They will be waiting on some chickens to get out of the road.

According to TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi a commercial truck carrying 42,600 pounds of chicken overturned before 9:30 p.m. at Mile Marker 348, near the Harriman exit.

The westbound and eastbound left lanes were both blocked initially. It is unknown when the wreck will be cleared.