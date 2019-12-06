44th Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade steps off Friday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Floats, marching bands, and Santa Claus himself will be strolling down the streets of downtown on Friday during the 44th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade.

Alyvia Alyn Lind, the actress portraying a young Dolly Parton in the 2015 movie “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” will serve as grand marshal. The parade steps off at 7:30 p.m. on the Parkway and will feature LED-lit floats, large balloons, dancers and holiday characters.

Paradegoers should arrive early to find a spot to watch the parade from. If you can’t attend in person WATE is broadcasting the parade to over 100 markets across the country. It can also be seen on Christmas Day in Knoxville.