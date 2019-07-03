5 common online shopping mistakes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Can you remember the first thing you bought online or even the most recent item? Online shopping is part of modern life, but there are also plenty of ways to slip up when ordering online, sometimes without even realizing it.

1. Don’t use a debit card

Using a credit card is much safer when shopping online and in general. Debit cards are more like cash. The minute you check out, money leaves your bank account.

More worrisome than that is that card numbers online are vulnerable to theft and hacking. If someone gets your credit card info and uses it fraudulently, you’re not out money. Federal law protects any fraudulent transactions.

If someone has your debit card info, they might be able to drain your checking account.

2. Don’t pass up online rebates

It might sound counterintuitive, but in the world of online shopping, there are multiple ways that you can get paid for shopping. You can earn cash rebates by shopping via an app like Ibotta.

There are other cash-back websites such as Rakuten, previously known as Ebates, Drop, and Swagbucks Shop.

Of course, you can also take advantage of retailers’ own rewards programs to get more for your money.

3. Don’t use public Wi-Fi

Another common online shopping mistake is using public Wi-Fi connections. It’s easy to do. You’re hanging out at a local coffee shop, getting some work done, and remember that you need to order a gift.

Hold that thought and that purchase.

You don’t want to transmit sensitive info like retail account passwords and credit card info over a public internet connection.

4. Check the return policy

Be sure the site you’re shopping has a clear and generous return policy. In particular, you should know the answers to these questions before buying:

Under what conditions does the site accept returns?

How long does the site give you to return an item?

Will the site provide a paid mailing label, or are return shipping costs on you?

Can you return an item to a local store instead of mailing it back?

5. Be cautious of online reviews

Online reviews are a great resource, but would you bite into a sandwich that a random stranger handed you on the street? If not, then why would you spend money based on an opinion of a random stranger?\

Reviews can be manipulated, but websites such as Fakespot and ReviewMeta can help you ferret out fake or suspicious critiques.

These sites use algorithms to analyze reviews, parsing them for signs of phoniness.