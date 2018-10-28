5 Tennessee players win big; jackpot won in New York and Iowa
NASHVILLE (WATE) - Five Tennessee Powerball players won big in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
Two people won $150,000 in Memphis and Alcoa and three people won $50,000 in Kingsport, Mosheim and Hixson.
The players matched four numbers plus the Powerball, which has a base of $50,000 but since the Memphis and Alcoa players added Power Play for an extra dollar, the prize was multiplied by the multiplier number drawn last night, which was 3.
The Powerball jackpot of $687.8 million was won by a player in New York and one in Iowa, who will split the prize.
No additional information about the Tennessee winners is available until the prizes are claimed.
