KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wildlife officers are investigating a boating incident that has left one dead.

According to TWRA, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday an unoccupied aluminum boat with personal belongings onboard was found near the boat ramp at Christian’s Bend on the Holston River. Officers say the boat did not seem like it had been involved in an accident.

Rescue crews searched the water where they found a 51-year-old white male face down about 200 yards from the boat. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The victim’s name has not been released, but his body has been recovered and an autopsy was requested, according to TWRA.