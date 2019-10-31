51-year-old man killed in wreck at Middlebrook and Lonas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 51-year-old man died at UT Medical Center this morning after a single-car crash at the corner of Middlebrook Pike and Lonas Drive.

Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday a car left the road and hit a utility pole, according to Knoxville Police.

The 51-year-old driver was transported to the UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Identification of the victim is pending notification of the family.

