52 miles for 52 years: Weather doesn’t stop Knoxville business owner from running for a cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The weekend weather didn’t stop one man from finishing what he started.

Eddie Reymond, the owner of Eddie’s Health Shoppe in Knoxville, embarked on a 52-mile run. The run was in celebration of his recent 52nd birthday.

The run happened in Suburban Plaza in West Knoxville. It included Reymond making more than 100 laps around the plaza.

Reymond said thunder and lightning caused him to wait before his expected start time of 7 a.m. He said people didn’t get a chance to join him until mile 17, then his son and friends were able to ran alongside him.

At the end of the day, Reymond was able to run 52.6 miles. The run also served as a fundraiser to raise money for the West High School wrestling team.

You can donate to the cause HERE.