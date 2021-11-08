KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department continues their efforts on taking illegal drugs and guns off the street as they arrested 54 people on drugs or weapons charges to start the month of November.

KPD says suspects from ages 18 to 63 were arrested from Nov. 1-7 for drug or weapon charges. The arrests are compiled of 19 felonies and 103 misdemeanor charges.

Seven firearms, 40 grams of heroin, 135 grams of meth, 55 grams of pills and nearly 90 pieces of drug paraphernalia were confiscated due to these arrests.

KPD says, “KPD officers are deeply committed to the safety and well-being of the Knoxville community and it is a priority of our department to take deadly narcotics off of the street as well as firearms from those who wish to do harm. In just October, KPD officers confiscated at least 35 firearms that were illegally possessed and over 230 grams of heroin, 165 grams of meth, and 115 grams of cocaine.”