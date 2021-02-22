5K Love Run coming up this weekend in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — You can support the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County this weekend by taking part in the second annual 5K Love Run in Norris.

“This is a love run, this is a run that is to express our love for children and if anyone would like to be a part of that, come out and show your support this Saturday.” Robert May

The race is set to kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, and there will also be a 1-mile fun run for those looking for another way to get involved.

It’s $30 to register for the 5K and $15 to register for the Fun Run (there is a discount for runners ages 14 and younger).

You have until Friday night to register: https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Norris/5KLoveRun1MFR