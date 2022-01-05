KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Run 4 Their Lives 5K Walk & Run will be held Jan. 29 at the University of Tennessee Gardens. The race put on by Freedom 4/24 and Street Hope TN is meant to raise awareness of sexual exploitation and human trafficking across the country.

“In 2020, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported a four-fold increase in online child sexual exploitation from 2019. This is simply unacceptable,” said Rachael Smith, programs manager for Freedom 4/24, said. “We believe that this event can be a day where the community uses the Run 4 Their Lives 5K as a platform to raise awareness, become advocates, and educate themselves on the issues and prevalence of human trafficking and sexual exploitation and learn how they can actively prevent it.”

Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in the run on Jan. 29 at UT Gardens on the University of Tennessee campus.

Participants who raise $50 for Freedom 4/24 can run for free. Businesses, community leaders, volunteers and individuals can participate in-person or through fundraising.

To learn more about the Knoxville race, fundraise, and register, visit knox.freedom424.org.