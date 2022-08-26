KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fans of horror can celebrate their favorite time of year at the 5th Annual CreepyCon Halloween & Horror Convention this weekend.

CreepyCon offers a full weekend of Halloween-themed fun including live entertainment, themed performances, special guests, competitions, interactive booths, art displays, photo opportunities, workshops, demonstrations and more. Guests can also compete for prizes in the annual Zombie Beauty Pageant, the Scream Queen Competition, the CreepyCon Costume Contest, and the Creepy Doll Competition.

Fans can head to Chilhowee Park and Expo Center in the Jacob Building. Chilhowee Park and Expo Center is located at 3301 E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville. CreepyCon will be located inside the Jacob Building Exhibition Hall.



Advance daily convention wristbands are $25 per day or $45 for a three-day wristband and parking is free. Admission details are online at www.creepycon.com.