KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Guy B. Love Towers are set to officially reopen after a $6.5 million renovation.

Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation renovated both indoor and outdoor spaces of the apartment complex. A certified butterfly garden and additional amenities for residents will be announced at the ribbon-cutting.

The renovations aim to make the spaces more livable and efficient for elderly and disabled residents.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, views of the new garden, renovated units and interviews with KCDC representatives will take place at 2 p.m. on March 22. Remarks from KCDC Ceo Ben Bentley will give remarks following the ceremony.