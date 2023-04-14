KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This spring, we are seeing more sunshine and warm weather which means more places to go, whether it is indoors or outdoors.

Grab a friend and see what the six free things to do within the area are. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for some of the events.

Yu-Gi-Oh: PHHY Regional Qualifier – Dragon Duel

Attention all duelers! Join the Dragon Duel to see who will be the best duelist.

Participants must be born in 2009 or later, and provide proof of age. There is no pre-registration for the event. However, duel lists will be required.

Click for the full information.

• Location: Knoxville Convention Center, 701 Henley Street, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, April 15

• Time: 10 a.m.

Cades Cove Museum

This spring, come out to the Cades Cove Museum to preserve the heritage of the Cades Cove community. This museum will have some information about Cades Cove for those who may not know about the area.

The Cades Cove Preservation Association’s museum is located in the historic Thompson-Brown House in Maryville. Donations are accepted.

A few steps award from the museum is the Blount County Historical Museum.

• Location: 1004 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, April 15

• Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cumberland Mountain State Park

The Cumberland Mountain State Park is said to be the largest timbered plateau in America, according to the Tennessee State Park website. The state park was a part of the greater Cumberland Homesteads Project to help relocate poverty-stricken families on the Cumberland Plateau to small farms in the Cumberland Homestead community.

Don’t get lost on the trail and have fun with friends and family. Also, check out what activities are at the Cumberland Mountain State Park (optional) by clicking here.

• Location: 24 Office Drive, Crossville, Tenn.

• Date: Sunday-Saturday

• Time: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Dogwood Arts Trails

Get ready to celebrate the spring season, Dogwood Arts have announced that three trails in the city will be featured. Visitors are invited to drive, walk or drive on the trails throughout the month of April.

The Open Gardens and Camera Sites are open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.

The Dogwood Trails cover more than 90 miles in 13 neighborhoods throughout the city. There are three trails in North Knoxville, three trails in South Knoxville, two trails in East Knoxville and five trails in West Knoxville.

For more information about the Dogwood Arts trails, click here.

• Location: Trail maps can be found online at dogwoodarts.com/trailsandgardens.

• Date: Sunday-Saturday

Hike through House Mountain Park

Interested in hiking? Visit the House Mountain State Park with its 527-acre natural area with hiking trails that showcase the woods, rocks and streams. The area provides scenic views, outcrops and a variety of bird and plant life, according to the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation. If you like to birdwatch, House Maintain would be the best place to observe hawks, warblers, turkeys and other species of birds.

• Location: Hogskin Road, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Sunday-Saturday

• Time: anytime

Harrisburg Covered Bridge

It’s an old bridge and was built in the mid-1800s. The bridge was used to connect two different communities over the East Prong of the Little Pigeon River. The Harrisburg Bridge, once called the McNutts Bridge, was destroyed by a storm. The Sevier County Court decided to rebuild the bridge. The community donated and raised money to have the bridge built. While other covered bridges were torn down, Harrisburg Covered Bridge still remained.

Get a chance to see the covered bridge and learn some history about the county.

• Location: Harrisburg Road, Sevierville, Tenn.

• Date: Sunday-Saturday

• Time: anytime