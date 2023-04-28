KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You may see some spring showers this weekend in East Tennessee, however, that gives more opportunities to do free things indoors.

Grab a friend and see what the six free things to do within the area are. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for some of the events.

Dogwood Arts Festival

Come out to the Dogwood Arts Festival, an event that has become a staple in Marble City since 1961. Get ready to celebrate the art, culture and music at the festival.

There will be 42 live performances on two stages throughout the weekend. Artists from all over will also be there showing off their creative pieces. The festival is a three-day event with lots of fun things to do.

Free parking will be available on weeknights and weekends. For more information, click here.

• Location: World’s Fair Park, 963 Worlds Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: April 28-30

• Time: Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Genealogy Workshop: Applying to First Families of Tennessee

Join a free workshop that will help find “first families” in Tennessee from an ancestor who was in what is now the state of Tennessee by 1796. This workshop will explore strategies for proving early residences, documenting generations and connecting to established lines.

The public is welcome to pre-register by clicking here.

• Location: East Tennesee History Center, 601 S. Gay Street, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, April 29

• Time: 1-3 p.m.

Art Day: Exploring Sculpture

Museum educators, the University of Tennessee School of Art, local artists and art teachers will be showcasing the art of sculpting in stone. Check out the temporary exhibition The Sculpture of William Edmondson: Tombstones, garden ornaments and stonework and learn more about Edmondson, his life, work and influence in the art world.

• Location: McClung Museum, 1327 Circle Park Drive, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, April 29

• Time: 1-4 p.m.

Cades Cove Museum

This spring, come out to the Cades Cove Museum to preserve the heritage of the Cades Cove community. This museum will have some information about Cades Cove for those who may not know about the area.

The Cades Cove Preservation Association’s museum is located in the historic Thompson-Brown House in Maryville. Donations are accepted.

A few steps award from the museum is the Blount County Historical Museum.

• Location: 1004 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, April 15

• Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Blount Mansion (virtual)

If you are not able to travel, there are still opportunities to tour interesting places. In Blount County, there is a mansion where the U.S. Constitution signer William Blount stayed. Blount was appointed by President George Washington to govern the Southwest. To tour his home virtually, visit the website on blountmansion.org/360-virtual-tour.

• Location: online

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime

Gatlinburg Trolley

With spring finally being here, the public is welcome to take the Gatlinburg Trolley for free! The system was established in 1980 with a fleet of six trolleys. Now the system has over 20 trolleys.

The community, including visitors, can see Gatlinburg and the downtown area. The trolleys stop at the Mass Transit Center that’s located at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies. The route departs about every 45 minutes.

See the full map here. You can also request accessible formats of the map by emailing trolleyareq@gatlinburgtn.gov. Anyone wanting to track the location of the trolley in real-time, visit gatlinburgmasstransit.org.

• Location: Gatlinburg City Mass Transit, 88 River Road #101, Gatlinburg, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.