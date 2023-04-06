KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This spring, we are seeing more sunshine and warm weather which means more places to go, whether it is indoors or outdoors.

Grab a friend and see what the six free things to do within the area are. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for some of the events.

First Friday Downtown Drumming with the Center For Peace

Join Nan Citty of the Center For Peace for a Native Nurturing Drumming Circle. The public will be able to see drumming circles with a focus on hand drums, singing and directional chants.

Native Nurturing has been offered at the Center For Peace since 1997.

“Nan Citty’s vision of bringing the experience of the Dance to ‘our’ children. These events provide a hands-on experience that includes drumming, chanting, storytelling and lessons on a variety of ceremonies. These workshops help make these teachings a regular part of the lives of our children and reinforce them as a regular part of our lives, as well,” reads a statement made on Facebook.

The public is welcome to attend the educational event. Donations are accepted.

• Location: 714 South Gay Street, Suite 100, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Friday, April 7

• Time: 6-8 p.m.

The Phat Life April Coffee Meet up

Phat Life is inviting the public to be a part of the community by having a coffee meetup. Phat Life focuses on less stress meet up before diving into the larger community. They inspiral and uplift those who love themselves through positivity, self-love, spirituality, metaphysics and more, according to Facebook.

The event is free to anyone who wants to participate.

• Location: 4028 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Friday, April 8

• Time: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Cades Cove Museum

This spring, come out to the Cades Cove Museum to preserve the heritage of the Cades Cove community. This museum will have some information about Cades Cove for those who may not know about the area.

The Cades Cove Preservation Association’s museum is located in the historic Thompson-Brown House in Maryville. Donations are accepted.

A few steps award from the museum is the Blount County Historical Museum.

• Location: 1004 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, April 8

• Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pretty Fun Market

A new vendor market is coming to the city! The Pretty Fun Market will highlight 40 local and regional vendors who specialize in artisan crafts, handmade goods, vintage clothing finds and art.

Local musical arts will fill out the weekend along with live music played throughout the event.

All ages are welcome to come to 6 Emory Pl in Knoxville.

• Location: 6 Emory Pl, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9

• Time: Saturday, 12 p.m.-Sunday, 6 p.m.

Dogwood Arts Trails

Get ready to celebrate the spring season, Dogwood Arts have announced that three trails in the city will be featured. Visitors are invited to drive, walk or drive on the trails throughout the month of April.

The Open Gardens and Camera Sites are open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.

The Dogwood Trails cover more than 90 miles in 13 neighborhoods throughout the city. There are three trails in North Knoxville, three trails in South Knoxville, two trails in East Knoxville and five trails in West Knoxville.

For more information about the Dogwood Arts trails, click here.

• Location: Trail maps can be found online at dogwoodarts.com/trailsandgardens.

• Date: Sunday-Saturday

Hike through House Mountain Park

Interested in hiking? Visit the House Mountain State Park with its 527-acre natural area with hiking trails that showcase the woods, rocks and streams. The area provides scenic views, outcrops and a variety of bird and plant life, according to the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation. If you like to birdwatch, House Maintain would be the best place to observe hawks, warblers, turkeys and other species of birds.

• Location: Hogskin Road, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Sunday-Saturday

• Time: anytime