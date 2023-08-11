KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is the beginning of August and we have been seeing showers and storms in East Tennessee. To give the community a quick break from the impacts of the severe weather, see what kind of places to go or events to do in your local areas.

Grab a friend and check out these six free things to do in the area. Make sure to also check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for some of the events.

Rose Center Museum

Rose Center Council for the Arts was established in 1976 to promote the arts in the Lakeway area. The center develops, promotes and sustains the creative arts in Morristown by working to bring together people or groups that pursue visual and performing arts, and historical and cultural endeavors.

• Location: 442 West Second North Street, Morristown, Tenn.

• Date: Friday, Aug. 11

• Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Family Fun Day at the Museum of Art

Join the Knoxville Museum of Art for a free day of arts, activities and family entertainment. Activities will be inspired by innovations in artmaking and the Courtney Egan exhibition.

There will be food, chance to make art and music playing while viewing the galleries.

The event is free to the public for those of all ages.

• Location: 1050 Worlds Fair Park, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, Aug. 12

• Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lee Rod and the Various States

The native Tennessean will hit the stage at Boyd’s Jig & Reel to perform.

According to the Boyd’s Jig and Reel Facebook event page, Rodney Lee spent his life promoting music. He helped elevate the Old City and Knoxville as an essential hub for original music. He plans to perform this weekend at night.

The event is for people over the ages of 21. Please bring a valid I.D.

• Location: 101 S. Central Street, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, Aug. 12

• Time: 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Smoky Mountain Knife Works

Visit one of the “world’s largest knife stores.” You’ll be able to see different kinds of knives like case, buck, swiss army, cold steel and more. There are also clothing and other gear that you can check out.

• Location: 2320 Winfield Dunn Pkwy., Sevierville, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Blount Mansion (virtual)

If you are not able to travel, there are still opportunities to tour interesting places. In Blount County, there is a mansion where the U.S. Constitution signer William Blount stayed. Blount was appointed by President George Washington to govern the Southwest. To tour his home virtually, visit the website on blountmansion.org/360-virtual-tour.

• Location: online

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime

Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community Trail

This 8-mile-long, two-lane loop line with more than 100 artists, galleries and shops, has pieces from artists in the Smokies. You can go through the trail to see jewelry, photographs, glassworks, paintings, ceramics, pottery, quilts, textiles, sculptures, woodcarvings and more.

There are also other shops and food options within the trail.

• Location: Click for the map

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime