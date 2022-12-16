KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Winter is here and East Tennessee has seen the change in weather and that means some new opportunities to take on free activities indoors.

Landfall Press: Five Decades of Printmaking

This exhibit celebrates the 50th anniversary of one of the United State’s most renowned printers-publishers, according to the Knoxville Museum of Art’s website. Founded in 1970, Landfall Press played a key role in expanding the geography of the postwar print renaissance. The Landfall Press is known for of commitment to innovation and exacting technical standards.

Location : 1050 World’s Fair Park Dr., Knoxville, Tenn.

: 1050 World’s Fair Park Dr., Knoxville, Tenn. Date : Dec. 16

: Dec. 16 Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cades Cove Museum

The Cades Cove Preservation Association has been preserving the heritage of the Cades Cove community. This museum will have some information about Cades Cove for those who may not know about the area. CCPA’s museum is located in the historic Thompson-Brown House in Maryville. Donations are accepted.

Location : 1004 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville, Tenn.

: 1004 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville, Tenn. Date : Dec. 17

: Dec. 17 Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Broken Arrow Antiques

Broken Arrow Antiques is a shop for people who looking to be in an antique store filled with different things. It’s known as a “true antique journey.” The shop has a lot of varieties from clocks, pots, guitars, necklaces, paintings and more.

Location : 3202 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville, Tenn.

: 3202 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville, Tenn. Date : Dec. 16-18

: Dec. 16-18 Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Museum of East Tennessee History

Visit the East Tennessee History Center on Gay Street to learn more about East Tennessee’s history. The center has a museum where people can learn about the people, places and events that shape the region of the state. The museum also has interactive displays that people can view during the different exhibitions.

Location : 601 South Gay St., Knoxville, Tenn.

: 601 South Gay St., Knoxville, Tenn. Date : Dec. 18

: Dec. 18 Time: 1-5 p.m.

2022 Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt

It is that time again to participate in the scavenger hunt in some downtown locations. There are more than two dozen downtown locations to find the little elf. Don’t worry the elf is safe inside of different food places, museums, gift shops or even a library in Knoxville. Pick up the North Pole Pass at Mast General Store or Knoxville Visitors Center.

Location : Mast General Store (402 S. Gay St., Suite 202, Knoxville, Tenn.), Visit Knoxville Visitors Center (301 S. Gay St., Knoxville, Tenn.)

: Mast General Store (402 S. Gay St., Suite 202, Knoxville, Tenn.), Visit Knoxville Visitors Center (301 S. Gay St., Knoxville, Tenn.) Date : Nov. 25-Jan. 8

: Nov. 25-Jan. 8 Time: anytime

The Meeting Place

The best places to meet are where you can look through different treasures throughout an antique store. The Meeting Place Country Store is located on Morristown’s Historic Main Street. According to their website, the place is referred to as “organized clutter.”

Location : 138 B West Main Street, Morristown, Tenn.

: 138 B West Main Street, Morristown, Tenn. Date : Sept. 23-24

: Sept. 23-24 Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.