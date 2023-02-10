KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Temperatures have been changing this week and there are more opportunities to enjoy free events happening in East Tennessee. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for these events.

The Dark Market

Join the Surpassing Fancy in Knoxville for a bimonthly event of oddities, curiosities, herbs, tarot, mystics, apothecary and alchemy supplies, antiques, gothic chic and more. Click here for more information.

• Location: Hi-Wire Brewing Knoxville, 2020 Barber Street, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Friday, Feb. 10

• Time: 5:30-9 p.m.

First Friday “Flannel Frontier”

Do you like plaid patterns? How about flannel clothing? Check out the “Flannel Frontier” through Feb. 24.

• Location: Broadway Studios & Gallery, 1127 N Broadway, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Friday, Feb. 10

• Time: 5-9 p.m.

Second Sunday Art Activity

The Knoxville Museum of Art is inviting everyone in the area to bring their children from grades K-6 to Second Sunday Art Activity. Every second Sunday, the museum hosts a free art and activities event so that the children can participate in a hands-on art activity taught by a certified art teacher.

• Location: Knoxville Museum of Art, 1050 World’s Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Sunday, Feb. 12

• Time: 1-4 p.m.

Second Sunday Docent Tour

Follow a trained docent educator through the galleries to learn more about the Knoxville Museum of Art collection and temporary exhibitions. Visitors can meet at the front desk at 1:55 p.m. to join the tour.

• Location: Knoxville Museum of Art, 1050 World’s Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Sunday, Feb. 12

• Time: 2-3 p.m. (Meet at 1:55 p.m.)

Harrisburg Covered Bridge

It’s an old bridge and was built in the mid-1800s. The bridge was used to connect two different communities over the East Prong of the Little Pigeon River. The Harrisburg Bridge, once called the McNutts Bridge, was destroyed by a storm. The Sevier County Court decided to rebuild the bridge. The community donated and raised money to have the bridge built. While other covered bridges were torn down, Harrisburg Covered Bridge still remained. Get a chance to see the covered bridge and learn some history about the county.

• Location: Harrisburg Road, Sevierville, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime

Pistol Creek Dam and Mill Race

In the south of Maryville, Pistol Creek Dam and Mill Race was once a manufacturing mill in the 1900s. When visiting to see the remnants of what was left of the mill, you can also see the dam that was there since the 20th century. Stop by the Pistol Creek Wetland Center to learn more.

• Location: 1951 Montvale Station Road, Maryville, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime