KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we get ready for the temperatures to feel more like winter again, take a look at some free things to do in East Tennessee. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for some of the events.

Winter Farmers’ Market

Nourish Knoxville is hosting a Winter Farmers’ Market until March. “Everything at the Winter Farmers’ Market is grown, raised, or made by our vendors within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville, TN,” according to Nourish Knoxville’s website.

The market will have produce, eggs, honey, herbs, pasture-raised meat, plants, bread, baked goods, pasta, coffee, artisan crafts and more.

Visit Downtown Knoxville Alliance’s parking page for more information on downtown Knoxville parking options. There are also public bathrooms on the ground floor of the Market Square Garage.

• Location: Market Square (between Wall and Union) in downtown Knoxville

• Date: Saturday, Feb. 18

• Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Pups on the Patio

Marble City Market is inviting the puppy loves in Knoxville to bring their pets on a heated patio to make some dog treats. The treats will be decorated with dog-safe icing and sprinkles.

Treats are provided by River Dog Bakery.

The event is free to the public. All dog owners must have their pets on a leash.

• Location: Marble City Market, 333 West Depot Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, Feb. 18

• Time: 12-3 p.m.

First Friday “Flannel Frontier”

Do you like plaid patterns? How about flannel clothing? Check out the “Flannel Frontier” through Feb. 24.

• Location: Broadway Studios & Gallery, 1127 N Broadway, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, Feb. 18

• Time: 5-9 p.m.

The Gypsy Queen Drag Show at Barrelhouse

Come out to the Gypsy Queen Drag Show to see Holly Would, Cosby and Sharissa Renee Summers at the Barrelhouse. The event is hosted by Didi Blue Heart and has free admission for anyone over the age of 18.

This is a live event with games and prizes. Make sure to bring your I.D. to see the Gypsy Queens take the stage.

• Location: Barrelhouse, 621 Lamar Street, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, Feb. 18

• Time: 8 p.m.

Marble Springs State Historic Site

Want a self-guided tour to learn more about Knoxville’s history? There’s a historic site in the south of Knox County, known to the community as the Governor John Sevier Home. The buildings are open to the public, and you can have picnics and hike on the trails.

According to marblesprings.net, “the Governor John Sevier Memorial Association seeks to preserve the historical and natural landscape of Marble Springs State Historic Site for future generations and to inspire learning about the life and time of John Sevier through creative engagement.” For more information, visit marblesprings.net.

*Winter hours are now in effect

• Location: 1220 W. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19

• Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 12-5 p.m., Sunday

King Family Library

This library holds a unique build since it’s a public library with metropolitan resources and facilities but still feels like it belongs in a small town. There is a history center that has resources with the staff being available for help if needed.

For kids, there is also an area for kids to enjoy books, puzzles and computer access.

What makes the library stand out is the brick structure that makes it look like it’s from the historic past.

• Location: 408 High Street, Sevierville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, Feb. 18

• Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.