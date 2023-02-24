KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are more opportunities to participate in free events in East Tennessee even with the constant weather changes.

The events and places are open and free to the public without any admission. Check out some free things to do that are great for anyone no matter if you are local or a visitor.

Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for some of the events.

Live Music with Tommie John

Barrelhouse is hosting a live concert with local musician Tommie John. This free event will give the public a chance to jam while Tommy “delivers a genre-bending mix of energetic, soulful passion.” For more about Tommie John, visit the Facebook page.

• Location: Barrelhouse, 621 Lamar Street, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Friday, Feb. 24

• Time: 7 p.m.

First Friday “Flannel Frontier”

Do you like plaid patterns? How about flannel clothing? Check out the “Flannel Frontier” on its final day.

• Location: Broadway Studios & Gallery, 1127 N Broadway, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, Feb. 25

• Time: 5-9 p.m.

Mardi Gras at Hi-Wire

Visit the Hi-Wire to celebrate Mardi Gras in Knoxville. The Redbud Kitchen is serving Jambalaya ad Cajun Mac & Cheese at the pop-up taproom. The Frog & Toad Dixie Quartet will perform live music.

• Location: Hi-Wire Brewing Knoxville, 2020 Barber Street, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, Feb. 25

• Time: 2-4 p.m.

Ijams Annual Seed Swap

Ijams Nature Center is hosting its annual seed swap and the public is invited to learn the tips and tricks of different plants from local gardeners. This event is also a part of the Seed Swap Weekend with Beardsley Farms.

Bring any seeds left from the garden, cuttings from overgrown plants or extra plants.

Those who cannot make the event can drop off seeds at the Visitor Center between 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Location: Visitor Center, 2915 Island Home Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Sunday, Feb. 26

• Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Island in Pigeon Forge

In the south of Maryville, Pistol Creek Dam and Mill Race was once a manufacturing mill in the 1900s. When visiting see the remnants of what was left of the mill. You can also see the dam that was there since the 20th century. Some people can be seen walking or jogging in the area. Start at the Pistol Creek Wetland Center to learn more.

• Location: 1951 Montvale Station Road, Maryville, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

Art in Chattanooga

Chattanooga has over 105 permanent outdoor artworks to visit in East Tennessee. There are five downtown public art projects: City Thread, The Passage, Walnut, M.L. King District and Main Terrain.

View more of the different art pieces on the “Experience Art Map.”

• Location: Downtown Chattanooga

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime