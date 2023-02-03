KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The rainfall has been off and on in East Tennessee as we enter into February, however, there are still ways to have some free fun during the rain or sun. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for these events.

First Friday “Flannel Frontier”

Do you like plaid patterns? How about flannel clothing? Check out the “Flannel Frontier” at the first opening on Feb. 3.

• Location: Broadway Studios & Gallery, 1127 N Broadway, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Friday, Feb. 3

• Time: 5-9 p.m.

Spring Seed Swap 2023

Blount Mansion is hosting an early spring seed swap. Participants can bring their own pollinated or heirloom seeds and then trade and swap them with other local gardeners.

Each packet of seeds should have the following: The name of the plant, variety, year, location, description and sowing descriptions (seed depth, spacing, etc.).

This is a first come, first serve event. Blount Mansion recommends for everyone to RSVP by calling 865-525-2375, or emailing at info@blountmansion.org. For more information, visit facebook.com/blountmansion.

This event is free and open to the public.

• Location: Blount Mansion, 200 W Hill Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, Feb. 4

• Time: 10 a.m.

King Family Library

This library holds a unique build since it’s a public library with metropolitan resources and facilities but still feels like it belongs in a small town. There is a history center that has resources with the staff being available for help if needed. For kids, there is also an area for kids to enjoy books, puzzles and computer access. What makes the library stand out is the brick structure that makes it look like it is from the historic past.

• Location: 408 High Street, Sevierville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, Jan. 4

• Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cathedral Concert: Mozart! An Operatic Feast

For classical music lovers, check out 15 Mozart operas. The Cathedral Concert Series is hosting the Amadeus Chamber Ensemble, under the direction of Maestro Brian Salesky, performing Mozart!

Admission is free, however, seating is limited. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

• Location: 711 S. Northshore Drive, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Sunday, Feb. 5

• Time: 6 p.m.

Blount Mansion (virtual)

If you are not able to travel, there are still opportunities to tour interesting places. In Blount County, there is a mansion where the U.S. Constitution signer William Blount stayed. Blount was appointed by President George Washington to govern the southwest. To tour his home virtually, visit the website on blountmansion.org/360-virtual-tour.

• Location: online

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime

Harrisburg Covered Bridge

It is an old bridge and was built in the mid-1800s. The bridge was used to connect two different communities over the East Prong of the Little Pigeon River. The Harrisburg Bridge, once called the McNutts Bridge, was destroyed by a storm. The Sevier County Court decided to rebuild the bridge. The community donated and raised money to have the bridge built. While other covered bridges were torn down, Harrisburg Covered Bridge still remained. Get a chance to see the covered bridge and learn some history about the county.

• Location: Harrisburg Road, Sevierville, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime