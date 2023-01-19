KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the temperatures start to feel more like January, there are still a variety of free events to enjoy in East Tennessee. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for these events.

Visit the Dolly Parton Statue

The country music legend and superstar Dolly Parton turned 77 on Thursday, Jan. 19 and released her Rock N’ Roll new album on the same day.

Take a chance to visit and take pictures of Parton’s statue in her hometown of Sevierville. The bronze statue is one of the most famous landmarks in the Smoky Mountains. The statue displays a younger Parton with a guitar. The statue debuted in 1987.

Also, check out some facts for Dolly Parton’s 77th birthday.

• Location: 125 Court Ave., Sevierville, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime

Rose Center Museum

Rose Center Council for the Arts was established in 1976 to promote the arts in the Lakeway area. The center develops, promotes and sustains the creative arts in Morristown by working to bring together people or groups that pursue visual and performing arts, and historical and cultural endeavors.

For more information about the Rose Center Museum, click here.

• Location: 442 West Second North Street, Morristown, Tenn.

• Date: Friday, Jan. 20

• Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Music on the Mezzanine: Life in the Key of Blues

“Without the blues, life would just be gray,” Reed says.

Want to hear some music of hope and faith? Check out Eric Reed, the world-renowned jazz pianist, on Sunday to enjoy a four-part lecture and performance series.

• Location: 500 W. Church Ave., Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, Jan. 21

• Time: 2-4 p.m.

Community crafting for the Lunar New Year

The Propagation of Creation is having a free event for children between the ages of 2-9 to participate in crafting bunnies to bring in the Lunar New Year.

• Location: Enchanted Blessings, 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville, Tenn.

• Date: Sunday, Jan. 22

• Time: 10 a.m.

An Author Conversation with Emily Hilliard, the Folklorist

If you enjoy folklore in the mountain regions, join the conversation with Emily Hilliard! Hilliard is the author of “Making Our Future: Visionary Folklore and Everyday Culture in Appalachia.” Her book focuses on the contemporary folklife in West Virginia and challenges the common perception of both folklore and Appalachian culture.

Hilliard is a folklorist and writer from Kentucky. She worked as the West Virginia State folklorist and founding director of the West Virginia Folklife Program. She is also a 2021-2022 American Folklife Center Archie Green Fellow for a project documenting the occupational culture of rural mail carriers in Central Appalachia. To find out more about her work, visit emilyehilliard.com.

For more information and to RSVP for free, click here.

• Location: Union Ave Books, 517 Union Ave., Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Sunday, Jan. 22

• Time: 2 p.m.

Museum of East Tennessee History

Visit the East Tennessee History Center on Gay Street to learn more about East Tennessee’s history. The center has a museum where people can learn about the people, places and events that shape the region of the state. The museum also has interactive displays that people can view during the different exhibitions.

• Location: 601 South Gay Street Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Sunday, Jan. 22

• Time: 1-5 p.m.