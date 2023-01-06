KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This is the first week of the new year so take the time to have fun without having to pay a lot of money. As we continue in the winter season, here are some opportunities to go to free events this weekend.

Second Sunday Docent Tour

Follow a trained docent educator through the galleries to learn more about the Knoxville Art Museum collection and temporary exhibitions. Visitors can meet at the front desk at 1:55 p.m. to join the tour.

Location : Knoxville Museum of Art, 1050 World’s Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, Tenn.

: Knoxville Museum of Art, 1050 World’s Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, Tenn. Date : Jan. 8

: Jan. 8 Time: 2-3 p.m. (Meet at 1:55 p.m.)

The Meeting Place

The best places to meet are where you can look through different treasures throughout an antique store. The Meeting Place Country Store is located on Morristown’s Historic Main Street. According to their website, the place is referred to as “organized clutter.” Take a trip for a chance to look at the different antique items inside the store. You never know what you might find!

Location : 138 B West Main Street, Morristown, Tenn.

: 138 B West Main Street, Morristown, Tenn. Date : Jan. 7

: Jan. 7 Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bertie the Dog

Although the temperatures are colder, you can still take the opportunity to see outdoor monuments in the downtown areas. Sevierville revealed the “Bertie the Dog” statue last year. The story revolves around a dog who would take a money pouch to the bank and return with a deposit slip to his owner every day.

Bertie the Bird Dog’s statue sits right in front of the Southern Fried Hair studio, along Court Avenue in Sevierville.

Location : Southern Fried Hair Studio, 134 Court Ave #201, Sevierville, Tenn.

: Southern Fried Hair Studio, 134 Court Ave #201, Sevierville, Tenn. Date : Sun-Sat

: Sun-Sat Time: anytime

Marble Springs State Historic Site

Want a self-guided tour to learn more about Knoxville’s history? There’s a historic site in the south of Knox County, known to the community as the Governor John Sevier Home. The buildings are open to the public, and you can have picnics and hike on the trails.

According to marblesprings.net, “the Governor John Sevier Memorial Association seeks to preserve the historical and natural landscape of Marble Springs State Historic Site for future generations and to inspire learning about the life and time of John Sevier through creative engagement.”

*IMPORTANT: Winter hours are now in effect.

Location : 1220 W. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, Tenn.

: 1220 W. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, Tenn. Date : Jan. 7-8

: Jan. 7-8 Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 12-5 p.m., Sunday

Dr. Broadway Sessions

Take a free session with Kristin Stultz Pressley a.k.a. Dr. Broadway who is a musical historian. According to her website, she has taught theatre at every level. You will learn more about the touring Broadway industry, how a show is booked and other fun trivia. Make sure to RSVP, by clicking here.

Location : East Tennessee History Center

: East Tennessee History Center Date : Jan. 7

: Jan. 7 Time: 5-11:45 p.m.

First Friday Artwalk

Every first Friday of the month, there is an Artwalk that everyone can do in the downtown area of Knoxville. According to visitknoxville.com, explore galleries, studios and artist collectives while enjoying the art and music on the streets.

You can walk or ride the trolley to experience the art downtown. Look for the free trolley marked ArtWalk, and it will take you between Market Square, Gay Street and the Old City.

Location : Downtown Knoxville

: Downtown Knoxville Date : Jan. 6

: Jan. 6 Time: 5 p.m.