KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we continue into July, enjoy this weekend with some fun activities and events in East Tennessee.

Grab a friend and check out these six free things to do in the area.

Oak Ridge Art Center

A small group of participants came together to create a place where people could socialize, entertain and provide intellectual and creative stimulation. The Oak Ridge Art Center is a formal structure and a lasting presence for the visual arts in the community.

Since 1952, the Oak Ridge Art Center has been a vital part of the cultural life of Oak Ridge and the surrounding communities. Feel free to check out the center.

They also accept donations. Click here for more information.

• Location: 201 Badger Avenue, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

• Date: July 14-16

• Time: Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 1-4 p.m

Waldo Scavenger Hunt

On July 1, participate in a free “Where’s Waldo” challenge through downtown Knoxville. For the month, visit 40 businesses to pick up a Waldo Passport. Collect a store stamp at each Waldo sighting. Anyone who collects 20 or more stamps can register to win gift cards and prizes. The first 400 spotters can claim a “Found Waldo Knox” sticker at Union Ave Books, the Waldo Host Location.

The city encourages everyone to share photos from the “Found Waldo Knox” photo op on social media, make sure to hashtag #FoundWaldoKnox.

For more information, click here.

• Location: Downtown Knoxville

• Date: July 1-31

• Time: Hours differ based on the business participating in the scavenger hunt

Cove Lake State Park

Cove Lake State Park is open to the public with 106 campsites and six large pavilions available for rent. When coming to the park, enjoy the views of the mountain valley on the eastern edge of the Cumberland Plateau, according to tnstateparks.com.

Scenic nature trails lead through a diversity of wetlands and woodlands offering wildlife viewing for any nature enthusiast.

The Tennessee State Parks website stated that hiking was popular at Cove Lake State Park with an 11-mile section of the Cumberland Trail. It is also a popular wedding location.

The park is also having events this weekend for anyone interested.

• Location: 110 Cove Lake Lane, Caryville, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The Island in Pigeon Forge

The Island in Pigeon Forge is one of the few gems in Sevierville. The area has free admission and welcomes all to walk about the area. There are sometimes live events, shops and other attractions. You can see the giant observation wheel from a distance. The area also has a nice view of the environment, especially the Great Smoky Mountains. If you’re on vacation or live nearby, you have to visit the Island in Pigeon Forge.

• Location: 131 The Island Dr., Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: 10 a.m.-12 a.m.

Little Pigeon River

There is a place where you can enjoy walks and the scenery in Gatlinburg. According to thesmokies.com, Pigeon River is located to the North of Sevier County and Little River originated in the high mountains up near the North Carolina line. Little Pigeon flows between the two rivers which leads to streams that form prongs that come together to form the Little Pigeon River.

The sights include the different rock sizes, streams that flow through Sevier County and rainbow fish. The area also looks beautiful with the more spring/summer landscape.

• Location: Stop by Perry’s Camp, Little Bear @ Smoky Retreat, Buena Vista Getaway, Eagles Escape and Sunset Views (Located between Route 441 and I-73 in Gatlinburg).

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime

Margarette Falls

Take a chance to hike to Margarette Falls! It is one of the most popular waterfall trails in Greeneville, Tenn., according to the United States Department of Agriculture. With its fan-shaped and 60-foot drop, the falls would be good for any background photo or video.

The trail can lead you to the waterfall. According to USDA, a person can hike 0.5 miles on the trial on a closed Forest Service Road, then after leaving the road, travel along Dry Creek for 0.7 miles to the waterfall.

• Location: From Hwy 11E in Greeneville, take 107 to TN 351 (107 cut-off). Travel five miles to the four-way stop. Turn left on Greystone Road, drive about four miles. Turn right on Shelton Mission Rd, drive for approximately 1.3 miles. Trailhead will be on the right.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime