KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rainfall and partial sunshine won’t keep the fun down this weekend as there are still more free events and activities to do in East Tennessee.

Grab a friend and check out these six free things to do in the area. Make sure to also check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for some of the events.

Marble Springs State Historic Site

Want a self-guided tour to learn more about Knoxville’s history? There’s a historic site in the south of Knox County, known to the community as the Governor John Sevier Home. The buildings are open to the public, and you can have picnics and hike on the trails.

According to marblesprings.net, “the Governor John Sevier Memorial Association seeks to preserve the historical and natural landscape of Marble Springs State Historic Site for future generations and to inspire learning about the life and time of John Sevier through creative engagement.” For more information, visit marblesprings.net.

• Location: 1220 W. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: July 21-23

• Time: Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 12-5 p.m.

Snap a photo with the butterfly in Gatlinburg

A local Sevierville artist created a butterfly mural located behind the gazebo on Bruce Street. When standing in front of the mural, a person can look like they have wings. According to Visit My Smokies, the mural has been titled, “Wings of Wander,” and is the first mural in downtown Sevierville.

• Location: Bruce Street, Gatlinburg, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime

The Gatlinburg Trail

For anyone looking to do anything fun in Gatlinburg can visit the 3.8-mile trail that runs through the forest along the West Prong of the Little Pigeon River.

On the trail, you will pass the Sugarlands Visitor Center and head toward the outskirts of Gatlinburg. According to the National Park Service, the trail offers beautiful views of the river that is crossed by a pedestrian footbridge.

Joggers, walkers and cyclists are more than welcome to also come out on the trail.

• Location: 916 River Road, Gatlinburg, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime

Cradle of Country Music Walking Tour

This musical walking tour is a free, self-guided walking tour that highlights famous performers like Hank Williams and Elvis Presley. Tennessee has some of the most musical cities including Knoxville. Visit Market Square and see the most influential people in jazz, blues, country and rock n’ roll.

According to visitknoxville.com, the walking tour last about one hour.

• Location: Downtown Knoxville

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime

Knoxville Weather Kiosk

Come to downtown Knoxville to see the last remaining U.S. Weather Bureau Kiosk in the nation. The kiosk is located between Clinch Street and Market Street which is just outside of the East Tennessee History Center.

According to theweatherkiosk.com, the weather kiosks were used for publicly posting the most up-to-date forecast for the public. People would gather at the kiosk to read the latest posting.

When radios became popular, forecasts were announced more inside people’s homes and workplaces. Then came satellites and the internet allowed weather information to be streamlined so there wasn’t a need for weather kiosks.

However, Knoxville was able to maintain the last weather kiosks in the U.S. Come see the weather kiosk, and learn more about the kiosk on the website.

• Location: Downtown Knoxville, corner of Clinch Street and Market Street

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime

Harrisburg Covered Bridge

It’s an old bridge and was built in the mid-1800s. The bridge was used to connect two different communities over the East Prong of the Little Pigeon River. The Harrisburg Bridge, once called the McNutts Bridge, was destroyed by a storm. The Sevier County Court decided to rebuild the bridge. The community donated and raised money to have the bridge built. While other covered bridges were torn down, Harrisburg Covered Bridge still remained.

Get a chance to see the covered bridge and learn some history about the county.

• Location: Harrisburg Road, Sevierville, Tenn.

• Date: Sunday-Saturday

• Time: anytime